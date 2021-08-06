Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

