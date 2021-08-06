Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $53.00.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
