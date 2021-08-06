Traders Purchase Large Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,401% compared to the typical volume of 159 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

