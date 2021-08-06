Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

