Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

Translate Bio stock remained flat at $$37.75 during trading on Friday. 1,250,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,521. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBIO. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.