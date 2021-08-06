TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.630-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.910-$0.930 EPS.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.33.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

