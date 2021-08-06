TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $766 million-$777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.87 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

