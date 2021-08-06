TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $48.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

