Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.08. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 13,843 shares trading hands.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.