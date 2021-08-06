TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) vs. First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and TriCo Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.68 $202.03 million $1.42 34.13 TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 3.71 $64.81 million $2.16 18.66

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Financial Bankshares and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 TriCo Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $42.59, suggesting a potential downside of 12.14%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.87%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96% TriCo Bancshares 30.95% 11.19% 1.34%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats TriCo Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 66 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

