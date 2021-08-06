TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 57.9% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 78,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.