Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.56.

Shares of TSU stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.58. 32,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,701. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.11 and a 12 month high of C$48.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.87.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.6156305 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

