Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.610 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.41-$0.61 EPS.

TGI stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 889,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

