Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.610 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.41-$0.61 EPS.

TGI stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 889,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

