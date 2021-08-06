Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $19.19. Triumph Group shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 6,764 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

