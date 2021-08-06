Truist Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $830.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $750.00 to $830.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $792.62.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $769.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $777.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,777 shares of company stock worth $23,711,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.