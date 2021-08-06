Truist Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price raised by Truist from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.36 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $170,354,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

