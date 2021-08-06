Truist Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $150.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.