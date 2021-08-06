Truist Securiti Comments on Green Plains Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $254,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.