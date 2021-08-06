Truist Securiti Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

CPE stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,286,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $4,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

