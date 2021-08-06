Truist Securities Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.