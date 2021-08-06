Truist Securities Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Hold

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

