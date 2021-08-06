Truist Securities Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Hold

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.
Shares of MRCY stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $88.96.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.