TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.49), with a volume of 49,315 shares.

TTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282 ($3.68).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.05 million and a P/E ratio of 354.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

