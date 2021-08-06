TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 285 ($3.72).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTG. Barclays raised their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:TTG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 279 ($3.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,320. The company has a market cap of £488.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

