TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.