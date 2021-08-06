TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.
TTEC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.15.
TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
