Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $205,000 in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $67.44 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,248.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

