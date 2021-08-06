Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $217,000 Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

