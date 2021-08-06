Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $229,000 Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,651,440. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $42.07 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

