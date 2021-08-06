Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

