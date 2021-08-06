Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 4,666 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 710,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

