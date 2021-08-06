Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 55,900 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 79.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHICU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 964.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

OTCMKTS:PHICU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

