Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,429.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

