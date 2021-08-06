TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TUIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

