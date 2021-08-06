Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TUP stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 20,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

