TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Down to $37.64

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $35.47. TuSimple shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 6,699 shares changing hands.

TSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.