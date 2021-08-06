TuSimple Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,778 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,543% compared to the average daily volume of 230 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSP. began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

