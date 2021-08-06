Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TWST stock traded down $13.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 812,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,758. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.78.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,714.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

