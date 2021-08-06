Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $672,191.17 and approximately $2,241.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00157788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.99 or 0.99497301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00806283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

