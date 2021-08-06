Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $70.14 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.02.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

