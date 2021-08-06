U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 14,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,838. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

