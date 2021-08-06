Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,670,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

