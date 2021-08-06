UBS Group AG Buys 20,049 Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) by 350.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Pyxis Tankers worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

