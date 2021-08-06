UBS Group AG Sells 1,791 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.