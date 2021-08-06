UBS Group AG Takes Position in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.28.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.