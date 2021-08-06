UBS Group Upgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €57.00 ($67.06) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNPQY. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.66.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

