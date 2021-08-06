UGAS (UGAS) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $40,256.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00057619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.10 or 0.00900239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00042458 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars.

