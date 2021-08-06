UK Commercial Property REIT’s (UKCM) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday.

LON UKCM traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.30 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,472. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.88%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

