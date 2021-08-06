Ultiledger (ULT) Hits Market Cap of $48.29 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $48.29 million and approximately $101,352.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00057745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.79 or 0.00899379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042470 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

