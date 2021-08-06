UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.