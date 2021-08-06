Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.69

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 6978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

