Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

UA stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after buying an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

